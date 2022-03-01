ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was injured after a Tuesday fire at a home of Rockford’s east side.

Fire crews were called to 3333 Bavarian Ln. around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They arrived to find fire and smoke visible from a window on the first story. The occupants of the building had exited before firefighters arrived.

A hose line was deployed into the building, and the fire in a bedroom was extinguished without complications. An investigation was conducted, and the cause of the fire was found to be a candle being too close to combustibles.

The blaze resulted in $15,000 in damage, and the house was condemned. The Red Cross assisted the family with housing and clothing.