ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was significantly damaged in a fire early Sunday morning, but all occupants were able to make it out safely.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived at 219 Clare Ave. just after midnight where they found smoke billowing from the residence. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 10 to 15 minutes.

The home received fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout. The cause is currently under investigation.