BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple ambulances were called after a Wednesday morning crash in Boone County.

First responders were called to the intersection of Belvidere’s Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

One vehicle had major damage to its side while another had damage to the front.

Ambulances were called for seven people, but they were all checked and cleared on the scene.

An investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.