SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — No, you cannot get PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU on your license plate in Illinois, the Secretary of State said Monday, revealing a list of nearly 400 requests for vanity plates that were rejected in 2022.

Last year, 54,236 Illinois residents requested vanity plates and 383 of those were requested were rejected because of their “tawdry, lewd, or offensive nature,” Secretary of State Alexi Gianoulias said in a statement.

“We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.”

Among those rejected included: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK and WMWWWMW.

The Secretary of State’s office says it maintains a growing list of rejected vanity plates, which currently stands at over 7,000.