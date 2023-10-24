ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford says its proposed 2024 budget does not include an increase in property taxes.

Included in the $214 million budget is an increased investment in public safety and technology, and a $31 million contribution to the city’s pension fund.

$1.4 million is slated to go to the Rockford Promise scholarship program, which provides Northern Illinois University scholarships to Rockford Public School students who earn a 3.0 GPA.

According to the city, the funding comes from tax revenue from the Rockford Casino.