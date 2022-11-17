ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The non-profit watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, released its analysis of 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. this week, and none of the three Rockford hospitals managed to score an ‘A’ grade.

In Illinois, 113 hospitals were rated. Of those, 30 hospitals received an ‘A’ grade; 25 scored a ‘B’; 50 received a ‘C’ grade; 7 earned a ‘D’; and one Chicago hospital received an ‘F’.

Overall, Illinois hospitals rank in the bottom half of the best patient care across the nation.

In Rockford, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, at 5666 E. State Street, received the highest safety rating and a ‘B’ grade.

UW Health SwedishAmerican, at 1401 E. State Street, received a ‘C’ grade.

Javon Bea Hospital scored a ‘D’.

Locally, Freeport’s FHN received an ‘A’ grade, and Beloit Memorial got a ‘C’.

Overall, Illinois is ranked 28th in the nation in hospital safety, according to the report. New Hampshire, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho were ranked as the best.