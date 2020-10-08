No spring break, no in-person graduations, hybrid classes for NIU

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Illinois University announced Thursday there will be no spring break this coming year, and no in-person ceremonies for December graduates.

“Given the current public health guidelines and restrictions outlined in the state’s Restore Illinois plan, an in-person celebration of our December graduates is, unfortunately, not possible,” NIU’s Executive Vice President Beth Ingram said in a statement. “NIU will instead move forward and honor May, August and December 2020 graduates with virtual ceremonies later this fall.”

The school also plans to adjust the spring semester as to not include a spring break, with classes scheduled to begin Monday, January 11th and end one week earlier than normal, on April 30th. The school will allow for a three day weekend beginning Friday, March 12.

Final exams will be held April 24th, 26-30th.

Courses will be offered in a combination online, face-to-face and hybrid formats, Ingram wrote.

According to the school, students living on campus will be required to schedule move-in times and provide negative COVID-19 test results just prior to their scheduled return date.

“I greatly appreciate all of your hard work, flexibility and patience during this time. I am truly proud of the Huskie community and how you have supported one another during this time,” she said.

