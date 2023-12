ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Reports of shots fired brought Rockford Police to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue on Friday night, however a suspect has not been identified.

According to police, officers responded to the area at around 11:35 p.m. and were advised a large gathering had taken place at a nearby residence.

The home was reportedly struck numerous times by gunfire. Those at the scene allegedly refused to cooperate with police.

It is unknown if an investigation into the incident is ongoing.