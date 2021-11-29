No Tesla; Goodwill to move in to old Gander Mountain store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Goodwill Industries announced Monday that it will open a new store in the former Gander Mountain location at 3806 McFarland Road.

Goodwill said the 31,000 square foot location is expected to open in spring of 2022.

“We are excited that this new concept store will allow us to provide our community a chance to see our mission programs in action while providing a more convenient location for our donors and shoppers in northeast Rockford and the surrounding communities,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Northern Illinois, said. “As we get closer to opening, more details of the store concept will be revealed.”

A Tesla showroom was proposed for the site in February of 2021 after the City Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use permit for the location.