No one hurt in shooting outside Cherryvale Mall, stores re-opened

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 p.m., police were requested to Cherryvale Mall in Rockford for a report of shots fired.

A shooting that occurred outside the mall near Macy’s entrance required the mall to go into lockdown. Police say that no one was hurt by gunfire, but investigators located several shell casings.

Cherryvale Mall officials told Eyewitness News that police quickly cleared the mall property out of an abundance of caution. After investigating, police deemed there was no active emergency.

All stores have since re-opened. There is no current threat to the public.