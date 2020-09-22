No trick-or-treating in Beloit this Halloween

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit has chosen not to schedule trick-or-treating hours this year, including Halloween events downtown.

“The City of Beloit, after careful consideration and review of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, will not schedule Trick or Treat hours for 2020,” the city announced Tuesday.

“Additionally, there will be no downtown Halloween events run by the Downtown Beloit Association in 2020.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recommended avoiding:

Large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades.

In-person indoor parties and celebrations.

Happy hours or socializing at bars.

Traditional trick-or-treating from neighbor to neighbor.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

