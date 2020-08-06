Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes for remainder of 2020 season due to COVID-19

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WTVO) — Popular Wisconsin Dells attraction Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Wednesday that is would be closing for the rest of the year due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to keep Noah’s Ark Waterpark closed for the remainder of the 2020 Season. We made this decision proactively with the health and safety of our Guests, Team Members, and the Wisconsin Dells community as our top priority,” the park announced on Facebook.

The park had opened on June 20th with health safety restrictions in place.

Noah’s Ark says all 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 Season Passes will be extended to include the 2021 Season. Additionally, all 2020 Season Passholders will receive a free 2021 Buddy Ticket in appreciation of their commitment to Noah’s Ark Waterpark.

