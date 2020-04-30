Nominate a frontline worker to receive a free meal from a Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ronit’s Kitchen will give away a free meal for four each week in May to frontline workers.

The restaurant, located at 116 N Madison St, will hold a drawing every Friday.

Owner Ronit Golan says he business has faced challenges during the pandemic, but says she felt the need to return the support she has received.

“We’re, obviously, not open the full hours we’re normally open, and we don’t have as many customers as we had before, but we’re doing fairly well and I just feel like we all have to do something to help out, too. We can’t just take.”

To nominate someone for Ronit’s drawing, visit Ronit’s Kitchen on Facebook.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

