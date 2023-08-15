ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Community leaders from Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson counties will be honored at the 2023 Excalibur and Excelsior Event in December, and that all starts off with nominations.

Beginning today, applications to be nominated for the awards are open. Six awards are given out at the event, including one Excalibur Award recognizing an individual who exemplifies excellence in community service and one Excelsior Award recognizing an organization, group, project or initiative that exemplifies excellence in community service.

Four Community Champion Awards, recognizing effort and impact by an individual, organization, or group/project/initiative, will be awarded for each of the counties.

The 2023 nomination form can be found here. The application window closes October 2 with the ceremony planned for December 14.