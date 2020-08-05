Non-profits struggle to stay afloat as COVID-19 makes fundraising impossible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For local non-profit organizations, fundraising is the lifeblood that keeps the organizations going.

With safety restrictions limiting groups from gathering and spreading coronavirus, fundraising has become virtually impossible.

Organizations like Remedies, Gigi’s Playhouse, and MotherHouse are just a few of the groups that have moved their fundraising efforts online.

Remedies Renewing Lives started its virtual fundraiser Monday. Donations will help provide resources to families, victims, and those struggling with addiciton.

Vice President of Marketing, Kathy Branning, says the need for social services has gone up.

At this time last year, Remedies was preparing for its annual golf outing.

“Generally, we have about 130 participants. And at the Remedies Ball in November, we have about 250 participants. So, that’s a lot of individuals in the community that we rely on, support from them that we’re not getting…this year,” Branning said.

State and federal grants have helped some groups keep services running without fundraising dollars coming in.

The 81Thrive initiative is handing out grants to over a dozen stateline-area agencies, including CASA, Northwest Community Center, and the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Each of the non-profit groups will receive $75,000 from both 81Thrive and the Northern Illinois Center for Non-Profit Excellence.

