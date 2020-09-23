North Boone School District parents share frustrations surrounding virtual learning

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Parents and guardians in the North Boone School District share their frustrations about online learning.

They got their message across at the school board meeting. Recently, the district released a four-phase plan to bring students back. Most kids would learn using a combination of in-person and virtual classes.

Some parents say their children are losing interest in school work, while others are having health issues related to screen time.

“It appears that the district is trying to achieve a certainty of no one getting COVID-19. The truth is, there is no certainty and we all live our lives and take measured risks to continue to be able to grow and live. Our education system should be no exception, especially when that decision mortgages the future of a population you serve in an attempt to achieve a certainty that does not exist.”

The first group of students is scheduled to be back in class on October 5th. Administrators say that will only happen if the district meets the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 metrics.

