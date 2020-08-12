North Boone to begin school year with remote learning only

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Boone School District announced Wednesday that it will begin the school year with remote learning only, starting September 8th.
Students in grades 3-12 will be receiving Chromebooks to do school work from home.
The district says a minimum of 5 hours of instruction is required per day, and attendance will be taken daily.
For more information on the district’s plan, visit the NBCUSD district website.
