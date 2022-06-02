MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District is calling on voters to help pay for a new fire station to replace an aging one.

The bond referendum will be on the ballot in June. If approved, up to $5 million would be used to construct the new station.

The current buildings were built in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom says a new facility would allow for better and faster fire service for local residents.

“Having a new facility would put the station central to our core census, where are largest response area for calls is. It would reduce our response times. It would put us closer to the bulk of our service calls and then it would allow us to have a modern facility that’s adequate for current fire apparatus and our operations,” Hallstrom said.

North Park Fire serves residents of southern Machesney Park and communities beyond the city limits of Rockford and Loves Park.