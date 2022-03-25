ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Food Bank is calling on the community for help to get food to the needy.

The organization says anyone over 12-years-old can help at the Winnebago Community Market on Research Parkway, south of the US 20 Bypass on Kishwaukee Street.

“We do need a lot of volunteers for our market here, especially during the week,” said Crystal Belmontes. “We have 12 different shifts that you can come and volunteer for. There’s stocking. We also do drive-ups and we have our indoor market.”

Volunteers are also needed for upcoming mobile market days.

To register to volunteer, visit SolveHungerToday.org/volunteer and search “Pop Up Markets.”