Northern Illinois Food Bank to host food drive on Monday in Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In need of adding more food to your shelves? Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting an event on Monday.

The food bank will be in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Belvidere, located at 610 Bonus Avenue.

Volunteers will start distributing food at 4:00 p.m. It’s a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out. Anyone is welcome.

The groceries will be in pre-packaged boxes. Volunteers will put the food directly into cars.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

