Northern Illinois Girl Scouts protest deforestation on Rockton farmland

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton’s Girl Scout Troop 196 is calling on the community to fight deforestation along Yale Bridge Road.

The Junior Girl Scout troop planned to plant trees along the roadway, but after checking the site they saw large scale deforestation.

The scouts put up a half-mile of signs to “speak for the trees” and held a brief rally on Monday afternoon.

“I really hope that people can see that what’s happening across the street is hurting our environment,” said Girl Scout Yemaya Arce-Lynch. “So, I feel it would be really nice if people could see the signs and help by even just planting one tree.”

Next Monday, Troop 196 plan to decide whether the troop will continue rallying or focus on other environmental projects.

