Northern Illinois Goodwill receives $5 million donation from world’s wealthiest woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois announced that they were receiving a substantial $5 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Ms. Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced more than $4 billion in gifts to 384 different organizations, 47 of which were to Goodwills across the country.

“We are beyond grateful to be the beneficiary of such a generous gift, in recognition of the work the Goodwill organization is doing in the communities we serve throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin,” says Mr. Bernsten. “These past months have been particularly difficult for the thousands of disadvantaged individuals in these communities that Goodwill exists to serve. We will soon be announcing plans to apply these significant financial resources to fund ambitious endeavors that will have the greatest possible impact to bring hope, meaningful progress and, ultimately, change lives and transform communities now and for years to come.”

The link below describes the strategy and methodology behind Ms. Scott’s donations.

MORE HEADLINES: