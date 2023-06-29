SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Smith, 59, of Lindenwood, faces life in prison after being found guilty of killing an elderly Springfield woman in 2019.

According to WCIA, a jury convicted Smith of murdering 80-year-old Donna Bricker on January 6th, 2019. She was found dead the following day at a home near Elliot and Walnut Streets.

Prosecutors said Smith bound and gagged Bricker before strangling her with an electrical cord, beating her in the head, and stabbing her in the chest with a pair of scissors.

“I am grateful to the jury for their service and dedication to reach a just verdict,” Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said. “Based upon the facts of the case, the defendant’s criminal history, and the jury’s finding that David Smith’s acts meet the statutory requirements to permit me to seek a sentence of natural life, I intend to request the maximum penalty allowed under Illinois law.”

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in March 2019. His sentencing is scheduled for August 29.