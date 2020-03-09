Northern Illinois sheriffs sue Illinois Attorney General over immigration law

(WTVO) — Four northern Illinois sheriffs filed a lawsuit Monday against the Illinois Attorney General, saying a 2017 order obstructs local law enforcement from coordinating with federal immigration authorities.

The plaintiffs include McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim, Ogle County Sheriff Brian E. VanVickle, Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

The suit names Attorney General Kwame Raoul as the defendant.

The suit alleges that 2017’s Trust Act, which bars local law enforcement from coordinating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding the custody of undocumented immigrants in the state, is preempted by both the U.S. Constitution and Congressional statutes, and is therefore invalid and unenforceable.

According to the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois, the federal government alone has the authority “to regulate matters pertaining to immigration and the status of aliens.”

“The Trust Act has both the purpose and effect of obstructing federal immigration enforcement in Illinois,” the suit continues.

The suit contends that the majority of the conflict revolves around the use of “detainers,” which require local law enforcement to hold an undocumented alien for up to 48 hours in order to allow federal officials to discover his or her immigration status.

The Trust Act bars law enforcement agencies from detaining any person solely on the basis of an immigration detainer.

The lawsuit says sheriff’s face “irreparable harm in the face of ongoing litigation and threats of enforcement of the Trust Act” and that “enforcement of an unconstitutional law creates per se irreparable harm.”

