Northern Illinois University reports higher enrollment in 2020, for first time in a decade

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University says it has seen a boost in enrollment this year, thanks to a larger-than-usual freshman class.

Between Fall 2019 and 2020, the college saw over 2,000 more freshmen in the first week and a half of classes, up 8% over last year, making it the first enrollment gain since 2008.

“NIU increased total enrollment during this challenging and dynamic time by attracting a freshman class that is strong in number, talent and diversity, and by welcoming back continuing undergraduate, graduate and law students who appreciate the quality and affordability of our educational experience,” said NIU President Lisa Freeman in a statement.

The first year students bring a promising statistic along with them: the average high school grade point average of all freshmen sits at 3.32, the second highest NIU has seen in over a decade.

University officials also credit improved undergraduate retention as a factor in the improved enrollment numbers. Overall retention of first-year students was 78%, up 6% from last year. New transfer students fell 7%, to 1,504 this year.

Officials say Northern Illinois continues to have success recruiting students of color. This year, 35% of entering freshmen are Black, the highest that figure has been in university history. Latinx enrollment also grew, accounting for 23% of the incoming class.

“This is one of the most diverse and talented incoming classes that we have ever recruited,” Freeman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

