DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday.

The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity.

NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, responded to a 911 call about an unconscious student. According to a university statement, paramedics attempted life saving measures before the student died.

“As is typical in such circumstances, the matter is being investigated by the NIU police in conjunction with the DeKalb County coroner. Officials do not believe foul play was involved,” the university said.

The student’s identity will not be released until their parents have had the opportunity to notify friends and family.