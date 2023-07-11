ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you missed a look at the Northern Lights in April, you could be about to get a second chance.

A solar storm, forecast for Thursday, could give Illinois residents another chance to view the colorful sky show.

The aurora borealis, known as the Northern Lights, is an aerial phenomenon that occurs when solar winds hit the Earth’s atmosphere. It is most often visible from Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle expected to peak in 2024, is making the lights visible further to the south.

According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, the Northern lights could be visible in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, but could be visible as far south as Chicago.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said people wanting to experience an aurora should get away from city lights and that the best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.