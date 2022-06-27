ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several new referendums that voters might see on their ballot Tuesday.

The Northwest Fire Protection District is asking for a new tax rate for emergency and rescue missions, as well as for new equipment. A “Yes” on the referendum would mean that taxpayers would pay about $33 more per year on a $100,000 home.

The North Park Fire District wants to get rid of two of its three fire stations and build a new, more modern building. They said that a new facility would allow for better and faster service.