Northwestern University fraternity accused of drugging people at party

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) – A Northwestern University fraternity is once again under the microscope after allegations that members drugged people at a party.

University Police said that over the weekend, they received multiple reports that individuals were drugged at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. The fraternity is currently in it’s first year back, after a years long suspension, after four women reported they were drugged at a party in 2017.

Another victim said that they were drugged at a different frat called Alpha Epsilon Pi. 2,000 people protested outside the fraternities Sunday night, demanding Northwestern abolish Greek life all together.

“Unfortunately no, this is not the first time something like this has happened,” said Northwestern student Nathan Jeremie. “Unless the school takes meaningful action, it will not be the last.”

An e-mail alert sent to students reportedly said that their health, safety and well-being are top priority, and that Northwestern is taking the allegations very seriously.