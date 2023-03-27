FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they believe two teens who were shot over the weekend were not victims of random attacks.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Spring Street and Galena Avenue. The victim was taken to FHN Hospital before being transferred to another, unnamed hospital for additional treatment of multiple life threatening wounds. His condition is presently unknown.

At 3:18 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home on Stephenson Circle where they found a 19-year-old teen had been shot multiple times. He was also taken to FHN before being moved to another hospital, and his wounds were also categorized as life threatening.

Police say they do not know whether the two incidents are related, but but say it is believed that both victims were targeted by their attackers.