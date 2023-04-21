ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Popular treat maker Nothing Bundt Cakes announced Friday that its signature cakes are now available for delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The company said the delivery service is available just in time for Mother’s Day on April 27th.

“Providing a third-party delivery option gives our guests a more convenient way to celebrate life’s special occasions and everyday moments,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Operating Officer Julie Klinger. “Whether guests want to send a sweet treat to loved ones who live far away or simply indulge in a personal Bundtlet, third-party delivery provides a quick and convenient way to bring joy.”

Now through April 27, on Uber Eats, Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering $5 off orders of $30 or greater.

The brand’s cakes are now offered through third-party delivery in all nine flavors plus the current Featured Flavor, Blueberry Bliss, available through May 21 at participating bakeries while supplies last.

Customers can place an order directly through the DoorDash or Uber Eats apps or, to find the nearest bakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.