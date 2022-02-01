Novavax requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WTVO) — Another COVID-19 vaccine went before the FDA for approval, and this time, it is from the pharmaceutical company Novavax.

Novavax’s shot contains small particles with viral proteins and a substance that boosts an immune system. Its regimen includes two doses, three weeks apart. The company has said that the vaccine can build an immune reaction to the omicron variant.

The U.S. ordered 110 million doses back in 2020. The company said that it is working with the federal government to create a plan for doses, production, timing and research for booster shots and pediatrics.