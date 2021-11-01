Now Hiring: Rockford Police Officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking to hire some new men and women in blue.

The agency is accepting applications for police officers. Qualified candidates are great problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators. The starting salary is more than $57,000.

Recruiting Officer Katy Statler said that aspiring officers should know the risks associated with policing in Rockford, and the resources the department provides to keep employees healthy.

“You have to be prepared to see everything, from your neighborhood complaint to violent domestics, and even possibly murder,” Statler said. “That takes two kinds of officers; you have to be physically fit, and you have to be mentally able to handle all of that. We make sure that once you get hired with us, that we provide all the training that you can get to make sure that you’re ready for all of that.”

Applications close on Tuesday, Nov. 30.