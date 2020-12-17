Nurse at SwedishAmerican, whose grandfather was a COVID-19 patient, is first of hospital’s staff to receive vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — History was made at another Rockford hospital on Thursday as healthcare workers at SwedishAmerican rolled up their sleeves to receive the first coronavirus vaccine.

Nurse Sarah Christiansen-Caiozzo was the first employee to get the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

“I wanted to get the vaccine to protect my family, my coworkers, protect my patients that I’m taking care of and I was just the lucky one to be the first one,” she said.

Christiansen-Caiozzo says she has been treating patients since the pandemic began, including her own grandfather, who was admitted in October.

“It was hard to see him go through that and see the fear in his eyes,” she recalled. “He wasn’t sure he was going to go home, and every day I would go to his room and check up on him and just tell him ‘we’re in this together.’ He was one of the lucky ones that got to go home.”

Pharmacy Director Tom Carey says the hope is to get as many health care workers vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“The reality is that we’re actually able to get between 6 to 7 doses per vial. That has made the preparation a little more difficult, because, based on the number of vials we were going to get, we would have expected to give 1,400 doses. The reality is, because of the way we make it, we’ll be able to give 2,000 doses,” he said.

Dr. James Cole said the vaccine will bring much needed hope to the hospital’s medical staff.

“This is an absolute morale booster and we hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity, and gets immunized,” Cole said. “Hopefully, in a period of months, our healthcare employees are going to get a break as well.”

Cole warned it would take time to see results. The Pfizker-BioNTech vaccine doesn’t offer full protection until about a week after the second dose, which must be about 21 days after the first dose.

“I don’t anticipate anything will change for many months, so it’s going to be a process. It’s a slowly building process, over many months, until we finally see some real effect,” Cole said.

The second COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, received the endorsement of a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday, and could be shipped out to hospitals nationwide as early as next week.

MORE HEADLINES: