ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Premature babies in Mercyhealth’s neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) got in the Halloween spirit this week thanks to a nurse.

JoAnn Gorsline, a NICU nurse at Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside, handmade over 50 costumes for all the infant patients.

Designs included an ice cream cone, a sunflower, and a peacock.

Photo: Javon Bea Mercyhealth

Gorsline said she put in the effort so parents can get a chance to take Halloween-themed photos with their young ones, creating memories for years to come.

This is the 7th year Gorsline has created costumes for the NICU babies at Halloween.