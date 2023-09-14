MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Dawn Drum, 54, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after tampering with medication at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in November 2021, Drum withdrew fentanyl from vials and replaced the drug with saline, resealing the vials with superglue. She then placed the tampered vials back into an automated medication dispensing system, which made them available for patient use.

Drum’s crime was discovered when an audit was conducted by the hospital, after her fentanyl overrides and waste were “excessive” compared to other employees, the DOJ said in a statement.

When management confronted Drum in November 2021 and asked her to take a drug test, she refused and resigned her position, authorities said.

At her sentencing hearing on Thursday, Drum “expressed remorse for her action and noted that her illegal conduct was driven by her addiction to opioids,” the DOJ said.

“Health care professionals who tamper with medications from patients not only harm patients but also put at risk the trust that U.S. consumers have in those who provide their medical care. We will continue to investigate and bring to justice health care professionals who tamper with patients’ medications,” said FDA Office of Criminal Investigations’ Special Agent in Charge Ronne Malham.

Drum also said the harm she caused to her patients by her actions will haunt her for the rest of her life.

She was also sentenced to 1 year of supervision and fined $30,000.