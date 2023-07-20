MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A new UW Health study said that nursing home residents benefit from rapid flu testing.

Researchers found that nursing homes which did rapid testing saw emergency room visits decline by 22%, while hospitalizations went down by 21% and length-of-stay at hospitals were down by 36%.

One UW professor said that it is all about protecting the most vulnerable residents from what many see as a harmless disease.

“Well, our oldest citizens and people living in long-term care facilities are at the highest risk for bad outcomes for influenza. What often times is seen as a mild illness in children and adults, in our older adults can result in life threatening complications and can result in death as well,” said Jonathan Temte, associate dean of UW Public Health and Community Engagement. “And, so if we can protect our most vulnerable at the place where they’re congregated, we might be able to do some good.”

A rapid test costs about $12, while the average per-day stay at a hospital in the U.S. costs around $3,000.