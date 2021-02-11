Nursing home residents to receive ‘Valentines for Seniors’ thanks to card drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Senior citizens at long-term care facilities throughout the Stateline-area will have Valentines to open this weekend, thanks to the efforts of local lawmakers.

Cards collected as part of the Valentines for Seniors Gift Card Project are being sent to nursing homes in Winnebago, Boone, and DeKalb counties. Over 6,000 cards were collected.

Administrators at PA Peterson, at 1311 Parkview Ave, say the cards will mean a lot to residents and staff as well.

“Gestures like this mean a lot, not only to our residents, but to our staff,” said Michael Rhoe. “We didn’t get into healthcare to restrict people from seeing their loved ones. We’re nurses and we’re health care providers, and we want our families to be together.”

Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) and Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli delivered cards to PA Peterson on Thursday.