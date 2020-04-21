Nursing home residents treated to ‘Hot Diggity-Dog’ parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A parade of dogs greeted the residents of Loves Park’s East Bank Center nursing home on Tuesday.

Pups of all sizes walked — and were carried — up to the windows of the facility, at 6131 Park Ridge Rd,for the “Hot Diggity-Dog” parade.

The event’s coordinator, Traci Honings, of Transitions Hospice, says the goal of the parade was to let the residents know they are cared for and not forgotten.

“The smiles, the excitement, just the joy that I saw on everyone’s faces,” Honings said.

As for the dogs, “They were anxious, they were waiting for us to start the parade. They were lined up a half an hour before.”

East Bank workers received free hot dogs during the parade.

