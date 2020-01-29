Nursing homes in Freeport, Oregon fined for endangering patients

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, an elderly couple walks down a hall of a nursing home in Easton, Pa. Research released on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 shows fatal falls have nearly tripled in older Americans in recent years, rising to more than 25,000 deaths yearly. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has levied fines against two local nursing homes for resident safety violations.

Manor Court of Freeport, located at 2170 West Navajo Drive, was fined $25,000 for failure to ensure a resident was given the correct medications, after a patient was given another patient’s medication and caused an accidental overdose. The patient was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

The resident’s daughter allegedly told hospital staff that the incident was the second time the facility had given the resident the wrong medications.

Oregon Living & Rehab Center, at 811 South 10th Street, was fined $50,000 for failure to ensure the safety of a resident during personal care, supervise residents with a history of falls, and administration of correct medication.

The complaint says that in one case, facility workers fractured a patient’s arm while dressing her; in another, one resident with a history of falls was unsupervised and was injured; and in another, a resident suffered a bruise after accidentally being hit in the head with a bed remote during care.

The IDPH releases quarterly reports on nursing home violations.

