Nursing schools could be forever changed by COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 has made it increasingly difficult for college students in the nursing program to get a sense of it’s really like to be a nurse.

One local recent nursing grad says the changes were happening so fast.

“It was a rapid shift, it was so hard for the teachers and the students because everyone was learning how to use these new programs at the same time,” explained Rose Sombke, an RN at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital.

College nursing programs are rethinking their approach to teaching after the pandemic.

“We are using a lot more simulation, I guess I should say, than we have in the past but we truly believe that we want a combination of simulation as well as those physical clinical experiences in some type of a care setting,” explained Beth Carson, the Dean of Undergraduate Affairs at St. Anthony College of Nursing.

Unable to be in-person, the simulations offer a virtual patient that can blink, cough, and react to illness. It’s a resource that Carson says she will continue to use for students post-pandemic.

Those students are in high demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2026 over 11 million nurses will be needed.

Nurse and recent graduate Rose Sombke has experienced the difficulties of trying to learn the industry since the pandemic began.

“We know we try and just make-up for shortages and we work hard and we do overtime; just to make up for those hours that we’re losing because we’re short nurses and we’re up on our patient loads and everyone is just working harder,” said Sombke.

Both Carson and Sombke acknowledged that being a nurse takes a certain kind of individual. Sombke says it’s for those willing to lead and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“You have to be strong and you have to be persistent and you have to be kind at the same time and very, very understanding,” she added.

Now that in-person clinicals have started to resume, Carson is working on finding the balance between using a simulation for her students while working with real patients.