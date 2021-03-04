Nursing students volunteer to administer coronavirus vaccine in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Nursing students are taking their learning outside of the classroom, and helping the community with a volunteer COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Twenty five future healthcare workers from Rockford University volunteered for the Boone County Health Department, to administer shots at North Boone District 3 Fire Department, 305 W Grove St.

Instructors say it is a great way for future nurses to feel like they’re part of the community. Students say they feel like they’re helping people get back to normal.

“I was giving a vaccine last Tuesday and a man had told me that he was so excited to take his lady out to breakfast. And it’s just giving people a bright future, giving them something to look forward to,” said nursing student Grace Vandiver.

Students say the clinic is also the only hands-on experience they could get over the last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.