CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Aspiring musicians who receive funding from the Obama Foundation got a surprise visit.

Former President Barack Obama dropped in on a “Guitars Over Guns” session on Chicago’s South Side. The music mentorship program received a $15,000 grant from his foundation last year.

More than 8,000 young people from Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles have been helped.

“The idea that we can channel all this talent, particularly at time when a lot of schools were getting rid of music programs and facilities weren’t there, we thought it was a great idea, we supported it, and now it’s blossomed into this,” Obama said. “And, so, we’re just really proud of all the good work that has been done.”

The teens played their music for Obama, with him promising not to try and rap. However, he said he could call Kendrick Lamar, or some of his other music contacts, on their behalf.