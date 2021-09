FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service. Netflix said Monday, May 21, 2018, in a tweet, that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews will break ground on the Obama Presidential Center on Tuesday.

The $500 million library project will be built in Jackson Park, on the cities Southside. Both the former President and his wife Michelle will be in Chicago for the ceremony. It will also be livestreamed.

The project includes a museum, and the Obama Foundation will be headquartered there.

Construction actually began last month, even as federal litigation opposing the project is pending.