October proclaimed “Discovery Center Month” in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford museum gained some special recognition during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Tom McNamara proclaimed October 2021 “Discovery Center Month.”

The honor came as the museum celebrates 40 years in the “Forest City.” It started as a single room inside the Downtown Rockford’s old post office in 1981. Four decades later, over 300 exhibits can be seen at it’s Riverfront Museum Park location.

“We are thrilled to be part of the community. We’re thrilled to to be a place for families to make connections and memories, to inspire future scientists, and engineers, and innovators, and we look forward to many years to come with the support of the community,” said Ann Marie Walker, the Director of Marketing at the Discovery Center Museum.

Discovery Center reportedly expects to welcome it’s 6 millionth visitor by the end of the year.