CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department lost his life Sunday after he was pulled underwater in Lake Michigan on Sunday.

Wilbert Hayes, 43, was swimming with his family at 31st Street Beach after his shift ended Sunday morning when he went underwater around 7:30 a.m., according to WBBM.

Hayes had served with the Chicago Fire Department since 2009. Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt confirmed the incident.

“Crews quickly responded and located him underwater, but despite advanced care of our own paramedics and the medical team at the University of Chicago, he passed away,” Nance-Holt said. “The loss of any of our members is a loss for the first responder community and the city as a whole.”

Hayes’ wife said on Facebook that he was “an exceptional husband, father, big brother and friend. He was full of life and was passionate about his family & change in the community.”

Red flags were reportedly flying at the beach Sunday morning, signaling that a swimming ban was in place. It is currently unknown if water conditions played a role in Hayes’ death.