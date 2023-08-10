CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An off-duty police officer was critically wounded after gunfire erupted between two cars in Chicago’s South Side Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old Cook County Sheriff’s officer was hit just before 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of S. Cicero Avenue, according to WFLD. Two vehicles were traveling northbound when passengers opened fire.

The officer was struck in the elbow and lower back. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Another car that was traveling southbound was also hit, losing control and crashing into a wall.

One suspect was arrested after they tried to run away from the scene. They were taken to a local hospital, and was said to be in good condition at the time of this writing.

Police are investigating.