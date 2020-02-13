Off-duty Winnebago County Deputy honored for quick action during 2018 robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Deputy Sarah McWhirter was recognized by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association for her heroic actions after she was robbed at gunpoint while off-duty.

According to police, on August 21st, 2019, Deputy McWhirter and another person finished eating dinner at a Rockford restaurant, in the 1600 block of N. Bell School Road, when they was held up by a suspect in the parking lot.

Police said McWhirter drew her weapon and ordered the man to back away, but the suspect opened fire.

McWhirter returned fire and the suspect ran away.

Neither McWhirter or the other person were injured.

“Deputy McWhirter’s quick and heroic action saved her life, the life of the citizen and undoubtedly prevented an armed robbery from occurring,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

McWhirter is a four year veteran of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police and currently assigned to the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit.

