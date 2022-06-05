CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gunfire rang out on Chicago’s South Side after a traffic stop went wrong, leaving both a police officer and a suspect shot.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. The officers were in an unmarked car, but were in uniform, and tried to pull over the suspect. Investigators said that is when the suspect got out of the car and started shooting at the officers. They returned fire.

The officer was hit in the arm and torso and is in serious condition. The suspect is in critical condition.

“Offenders have shot at and shot officers at a 500% increase,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. “The highest number of officers shot at or shot on record in Chicago.”

Chicago Police said that they are looking into body camera footage of the incident.