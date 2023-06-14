QUINCY, Ill. (WTVO) — A juvenile officer has been sentenced to seven years in prison after federal authorities said he engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old girl living an Illinois group home.

Scott Burow, 63, pleaded guilty back in October to transporting a minor across state lines to engage in prohibited sexual conduct, according to the Miami Herald. Burow was a “longtime Missouri juvenile officer.”

He admitted in his plea agreement that he met the teen, who lived in a group home that supports “children struggling with issues related to attachment and developmental trauma,” through a dating website.

Burow reportedly demanded the girl to send him a photo of her breasts and face to prove that she was not undercover, saying that “cops won’t send nude shots,” according to court records.

He picked up the girl from a park near her group home in Quincy, Illinois after he received her nude photo, according to officials, driving her about 20 miles to his home in Hannibal, Missouri.

Burow agreed to pay the girl $100 to engage in sex acts with him, secretly recording their unprotected sexual activity.

He dropped the girl off at a motel about 15 miles from Quincy afterwards, with “no means of communication and only the clothes she was wearing.” Court records showed that she flagged down a local police officer for help at a nearby gas station.

In addition to his seven-year sentence, Burow must also pay $7,500 in restitution to the girl and $5,000 to a fund for victims of child pornography and trafficiking.